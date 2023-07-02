Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
