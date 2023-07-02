Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

