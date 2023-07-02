Citigroup Downgrades Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash Stock Performance

Eurocash stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Eurocash Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Eurocash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.