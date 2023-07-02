TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.