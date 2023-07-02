StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 468,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 262,935 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Free Report)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

