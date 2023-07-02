UBS Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

