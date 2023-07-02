Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $134.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

