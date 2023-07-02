JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $147.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.52.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

