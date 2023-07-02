Robert W. Baird Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $110.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

