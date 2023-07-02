Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,967 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

