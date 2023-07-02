Piper Sandler Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.