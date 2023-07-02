Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.83 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

