Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LPX opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

