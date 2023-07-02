Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $146.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN opened at $119.34 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 57.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

