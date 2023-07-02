Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $959,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 51.5% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.