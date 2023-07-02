General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

