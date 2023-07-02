International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IP opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in International Paper by 125.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in International Paper by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $2,748,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 48.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $52,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.