Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

