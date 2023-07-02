Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $167.45 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

