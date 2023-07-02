HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.71 on Thursday. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.