Piper Sandler Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

