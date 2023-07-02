GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

