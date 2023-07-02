Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Financial Analysis

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.05 billion 0.57 $96.67 million $5.46 1.91 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.7% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 7.92% 65.47% 8.64% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

