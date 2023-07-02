CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

