Head to Head Review: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -0.39% -6.38% -4.77% IAMGOLD -7.38% -0.18% -0.10%

Risk and Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TRX Gold and IAMGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 8.13 -$6.22 million N/A N/A IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.32 -$70.10 million ($0.18) -14.61

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and IAMGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 1 3 2 0 2.17

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 148.31%. IAMGOLD has a consensus target price of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

About TRX Gold

(Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the 100% owned Diakha-Siribaya project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometres situated in Mali; the Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada; and the Karita project that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometres located in Guinea, as well as Pitangui project in Brazil, and 75% owned the Nelligan located in Québec. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.