Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

