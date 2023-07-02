Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.