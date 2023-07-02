Truist Financial Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $23.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

