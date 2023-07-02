CL King Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,888. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.