BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $5.53 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

