Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $4.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.2 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 196.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 409,887 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5,243.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 582,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.