Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.