Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $19.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Accolade has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

