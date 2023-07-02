Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,257,000 after buying an additional 134,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

