TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $266.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.83.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.