C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,243 shares of company stock worth $21,091,840. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.