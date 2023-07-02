StockNews.com Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,589,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 702,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

