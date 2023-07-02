Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,277,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 233,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

