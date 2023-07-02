Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

