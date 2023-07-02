First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.12.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.75. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

