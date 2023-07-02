First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.12.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. First Solar has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

