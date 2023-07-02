First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.5 %

FHB stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

