JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.5 %

FHB stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

