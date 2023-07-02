StockNews.com Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

