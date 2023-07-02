StockNews.com Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

About Farmer Bros.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

