EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

EYPT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

