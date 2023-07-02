EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $298.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.