Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

