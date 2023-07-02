StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

