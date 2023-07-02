Guggenheim Cuts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $18.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.