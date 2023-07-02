Truist Financial Cuts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $40.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

